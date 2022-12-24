When Queen Elizabeth quipped as she learned of 'plot to kill her' on Christmas

Queen Elizabeth II’s final Christmas was not uneventful at all. A young man allegedly entered the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow, before saying that he was there “to kill the Queen”. But when Queen Elizabeth II learned of this, she quipped that her death would have spoilt the festive season for everyone, Daily Express reported.

Queen Elizabeth II spent her last Christmas at Windsor Castle as opposed to travelling to Sandringham, Norfolk which has been a royal tradition. She also said that she did not have her “strength and stay”, Prince Philip, by her side.

The intruder- supermarket worker from Southampton- was then caught with a loaded crossbar, biographer Gyles Brandreth’s new book, ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ revealed.

The former MP and friend of the Duke of Edinburgh wrote, “When the Queen was told about the incident, she said to one of her team in the Windsor Covid ‘bubble’: ‘Yes, well, that would have put a dampener on Christmas, wouldn’t it?’”

The intruder was later charged with three offences, one of which being under the 1842 Treason Act. It is alleged that on Christmas Day last year, while at Windsor Castle, he “willfully presented at or near to the person of Queen Elizabeth the Second, arms, namely a crossbow, with intent to injure the person of the Queen, or to break the public peace, or whereby the public peace may be endangered, or with intent to alarm her Majesty”.

