Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making this multi-million dollar move for…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a big-time Hollywood deal-maker to help them, it has been reported. The couple is seeking the help of Hollywood A-lister Adam Lilling who was introduced to them by Ellen DeGeneres, Page Six reported.

The report said that Adam Lilling works at the “intersection of celebrity and venture investing,” adding, “He has worked with Ellen forever, as well as Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of A-listers. It’s very possible that Ellen introduced him to Harry and Meghan.”

Adam Lilling and his business partner Amanda Groves were named among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top deal-makers of 2022” in December, the report said as they “brokered big-ticket pacts, cultivated content and built brands from scratch amid the streaming wars.”

“Our mission is to take people who can affect change in the world and marry them with the top operators and entrepreneurs. We’re not really focused on their entertainment endeavours. We’re focused on connecting their profits, their passion and purpose with profit opportunities in the private equity landscape,” Adam Lilling told The Hollywood Reporter.

Adam Lilling has also been busy promoting the Sussexes on his social media over the past year, the report said.

This comes as Page Six revealed earlier that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a three-book, $US 20 million deal with Penguin Random House and are believed to be working on one book together.

