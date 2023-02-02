Is Harry lying? Princess Diana didn't want to shift from UK, her ex-butler says

Princess Diana's former butler said that she did not want to leave the United Kingdom and settle outside after her divorce to Charles.

"I think he’s convinced himself that this is the way his mother would want him to go but I could counsel him with that and say, 'your mother was a huge supporter of the Royal Family. She was very proud of you, Harry, being part of that family, and your brother,'" Paul Burrell said as per Marie Claire.

“'She always supported the monarchy, she was proud to be a royal princess too. Even when she died she was still a princess—Diana, Princess of Wales—and she wanted to continue to support the Crown in anything she did,” he added.

“'There is a huge difference between your mother’s work and what she wanted in [her] life and yours. Just because she wanted to have a bolthole in Malibu in California to take you and your brother on vacation once or twice a year isn’t to say she was about to abandon the country',” he further said.

In 2003, a royal duty author had said that Princess Diana wanted to make a new life for herself in California, a claim repeated by Prince Harry as well.

“A lovely house … saw all the plans for it. It was going to be in Malibu. I saw the plans. We sat on the floor, spread out all the maps and the layout of the house. She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys—nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment',” he had then said.

