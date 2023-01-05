Prince Harry claims brother William called Meghan 'rude and abrasive'. Details

Recounting an argument between himself and his older brother Prince William which took place in 2019, Prince Harry said that the confrontation was about his marriage to Meghan Markle. When the incident took place at Prince Harry's home in the Kensington Palace, Prince William was there to talk to him about “the whole rolling catastrophe” of the relationship between the brothers.

The revelation was made in a report by Guardian which quoted an excerpt from Prince Harry's yet to be released memoir ‘Spare’. Prince Harry claimed that for the conversation Prince William arrived “piping hot”, which set the tone for the argument during which Prince Harry alleged that William called Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

But Prince Harry hit back and said the William was only “parrot[ing] the press narrative” about Meghan Markle and that he had hoped for better from his own brother, accusing William of not being rational.

Prince Harry told William, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?” The comment angered Prince William after which he pushed Prince Harry to the ground, the excerpt revealed.

Prince Harry is set to appear in two interviews before his memoir's release on January 10.

