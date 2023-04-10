Prince Harry ‘hostage’ of Meghan Markle, palace aides thought but then…

Senior palace aides often “joked” that Prince Harry was a “hostage” of Meghan Markle, a new book claimed. Royal author Robert Jobson wrote in his new book ‘Our King’ that jokes were made by palace aides about Prince Harry being “a victim of Stockholm syndrome” as they blamed Meghan Markle for the “fallout” of the Duke of Sussex with the royal family.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are seen.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Copies of Prince Harry's memoir smeared with blood to go on sale. Here's why

But later, “most” of these officials changed their minds and understood that Prince Harry was the “driving force in everything that happened,” who “turned his back on everything he has known.” Some of them even called him “Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito”.

A senior aide told the author, “Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Prince Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened. There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Stripping Harry, Meghan's titles discussed at ‘highest level' but Charles…

The book also claimed that the royal family was not happy when Prince Harry asked them if Meghan Markle could accompany him to Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It “did not go down well with the family,” and “they were all shocked by his behavior", the book claimed.

Owing to the rift, King Charles was “saddened by the widening gulf” between him and Prince Harry, the author added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON