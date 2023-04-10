Stripping Harry, Meghan's titles discussed at ‘highest level' but Charles…

Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles was discussed at “the highest level”, a bombshell new book claims. The book “Our King: Charles III” by royal commentator Robert Jobson claimed that senior palace officials felt that Prince Harry had “turned his back” on his family following his and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal life in 2020. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

However, King Charles was not in favor of stripping his son and daughter-in-law of their titles, the book said.

A palace insider told Robert Jobson that many officials joked that Prince Harry was a victim of “Stockholm syndrome" saying, “There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known."

“The fact is that Charles is deeply saddened by the widening gulf between him and his youngest son, and wishes he could see more of the Sussexes’ two children,” the book claimed.

“Without doubt, Harry’s stream of complaints have threatened to upset the harmony of the new reign. Each TV interview to promote his autobiography has made the chances of healing the rift with his father seem less likely,” it continued.

“Ultimately, despite Charles’ enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy. At that point, the King would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope," the book said.

