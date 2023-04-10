King Charles' ‘modest’ coronation plan: 3 crowns, gold carriage but this change

The Buckingham Palace released detailed plans for a ‘modest’ coronation for Britain's monarch King Charles III which include a smaller ride to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony, cutting short the procession route his mother Queen Elizabeth II took in 1953. King Charles Coronation: Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.(AP)

The May ceremony will include many ancient traditions and royal jewellery, but will also feature a bespoke emoji showing the first British crowning of the social media era. Breaking tradition, King Charles and his wife Camilla will come out of the Buckingham Palace in the horse-drawn gilded black Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The journey to the royal church will be about 2 kilometers shorter as the procession will pass through Admiralty Arch, Trafalgar Square and a statue of Charles I.

The coronation- a shorter, less extravagant ceremony this time- shows a marked shift as King Charles plans to slim down the monarchy. Although, coronation regalia used for centuries will be part of crowning both King Charles and Camilla. This includes five symbolic swords, two scepters and Ring of sapphire with a ruby cross set in diamonds. Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s Crown and will hold a scepter made of ivory.

Charles will be crowned the monarch with the St. Edward’s Crown but will switch to the lighter Imperial State Crown for the procession back to the palace.

The Gold State Coach, which weighs 8,800 pounds, is pulled by eight horses, and was described by Queen Elizabeth as “horrible” while Queen Victoria complained of its “distressing oscillation."

“When you’re following it, you can hear it creaking so it sounds like an old galleon going along," Martin Oates, who helped restore it said, adding, “It’s not quite a washing machine, but where other vehicles just go from back to front, this is moving from side to side.”

