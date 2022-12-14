‘Rubbing salt into wounds’: Prince Harry's real target in royal family is…

In the new trailer for Harry & Meghan docuseries, Prince Harry said, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Prince Harry then goes on to make accusations of “institutional gaslighting,” before Meghan Markle adds, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, “The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic. Meghan is ‘fed to the wolves.’ Harry says ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother.’ Who exactly and what is the proof?”

Another royal commentator Herald Daniela Elser opined that Prince William is also a “victim” as he lost his mother too but doesn’t feel the need to constantly play that card like Prince Harry.

“Something has become clear and that there is something of a forgotten victim in this sorry saga — ol’ William,” the royal commentator said, adding that Prince William was “the one who pushed their mother’s tissues under the bathroom door as she cried” and the one who “tried to support his brother when they were both grief-stricken teenagers".

The royal commentator then slammed Prince Harry’s decision to use footage of Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Panorama which Prince William said he didn’t want to ever be used again.

Herald Daniela Elser described what Prince Harry did allowing that footage to be aired in the Netflix docuseries as “rubbing salt in the wound” since Prince William previously “issued an unusually forceful statement saying it should never be played again after last year’s Dyson inquiry found that the princess had been duped into taking part.”

