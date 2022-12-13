King Charles' strategy over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Publicly he’ll…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary will prompt King Charles to ask what the late Queen would do, a royal expert claimed. The final three episodes in the docuseries are due for release on Thursday with the latest trailer including claims made by Prince Harry against his brother Prince William.

A royal expert suggested that King Charles can put an end to the Sussexes' complaining by mending their relationship with the royal family.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the King has very quickly started clinging to a new mantra: 'What would [Queen Elizabeth II] do?'," commentator Jo Elvin said.

“On the matter of how to handle this incendiary 'docu-series', publicly he’ll want to avoid any comment or action that keeps this soap opera being discussed and getting more tawdry by the hour. Privately, however, he may need to overcome his reported desire to evade conflict and get everyone talking,” the royal commentator added.

“However varied recollections may be in the family, I think finding a way to heal Harry and Meghan’s pain should be a priority, because it seems that otherwise they’ll never run out of the energy to complain and explain. A loving mention in his first Christmas address would be a dignified power move,” commentator Jo Elvin added.

