‘Terrifying’: Prince Harry accuses William of screaming, shouting at him when…

Prince Harry accused his brother Prince William of 'screaming and shouting' at him in the Netflix documentary of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix. As accusations were made against Prince William in episode five, Prince Harry described a meeting at Sandringham about plans for him and his wife Meghan Markle to move abroad. The Duke of Sussex alleged that his brother had screamed and shouted at him.

"I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options - one being all in, no change, five being all out," Prince Harry said.

“I chose option three in the meeting - half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen,” Prince Harry said added.

But he says it soon became "clear" this was "not up for discussion or debate", he further explained.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in," Prince Harry said.

“But you have to understand that, from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution,” he added.

On Meghan Markle's miscarriage, Prince Harry said, "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," he said, referring to the British tabloid newspaper.

“I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy - how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her,” he said.

