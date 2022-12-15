'My wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the press did': Prince Harry

Prince Harry escalated his war with the media by directly accusing the publishers of the Daily Mail of causing his wife Meghan Markle to have a miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex was in the middle of a court battle with Associated Newspapers over their publication of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle when she lost a baby in July 2020.

Although Meghan Markle has hinted in the past at that stress she faced at the time resulted in miscarriage, the couple have never gone as far as directly linking the two events.

In the documentary, Prince Harry said, "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did.

“I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her,” he said.

Discussing her miscarriage in July 2020, Meghan Markle said, “I was pregnant, I really wasn’t sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”

Abigail Spencer, the Suits actress, said that when the couple moved into the house in Santa Barbara, “Meg is standing outside, waiting for me, and I can tell something’s off, and she is showing me the new home [but] she’s like, ‘I’m having a lot of pain’. She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground and…”

