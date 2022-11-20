Harry 'regretted' not spending time with Queen Elizabeth but this was consoling

Prince Harry praised his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s "unwavering grace and dignity" as he remembered the "special moments" they had shared after the monarch died hours before Harry was able to get to Balmoral Castle and meet her. Royal author Andrew Morton claimed that Prince Harry was "devastated" but was able to find some consolation after the Queen passed away.

“He probably regretted the fact he didn't spend some of the time in the UK. He'll be pleased that the Queen finally got to meet Lilibet, that would have been a consolation,” Andrew Morton said.

“I think he would have grieved over the fact he wasn't able to get to Balmoral before she passed but that goes for the rest of the children as well apart from Anne and Charles,” Andrew Morton added.

“It seems to me he has a special relationship with the Queen,” the royal author asserted.

“She always had a soft spot for him. He could always jump the line to get for an audience with her,” the royal author said.

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince - a title which Meghan claimed was previously denied to him. His younger sister, Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess.

But reports have claimed that the children may not get their titles.

Commentator Samantha Maiden said, “I understand that they get this automatically when they're the grandchild of the monarch which they clearly are but quite pointedly, King Charles has not referenced this in his public statements.”

“He's referred to them as master and so that suggests they're not going to get it,” Samantha Maiden added.

