Kate Middleton's mother reveals special dream that has 'finally been fulfilled'

Published on Nov 20, 2022 01:54 PM IST

Kate Middleton: Carole Middleton runs Party Pieces, a mail-order party supply company, which she founded in 1987.

ByMallika Soni

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales' mother, Carole Middleton, had a dream which she thinks has finally come true. Carole Middleton said she has "finally fulfilled" her dream after launching a new product of her business on party decorations.

Lesser known is the fact that Carole Middleton runs Party Pieces, a mail-order party supply company, which she founded in 1987. The company recently announced the release of their own collection of party decorations which have been designed by Carole herself, Express UK reported.

“After more than 35 years in the business, I've finally fulfilled my original dream of designing items that add perfect finishing touches to your parties. I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these pieces to life, and I hope you enjoy them too,” Carole Middleton said.

The decorations are said to be "thoroughly designed" by Carole Middleton and aim to "embrace the spirit of entertaining". The colourful designs which are elegant and luxurious, feature gold details. Balloons, gold backdrops, happy birthday garlands, colourful streamers and table runners are included in the collection.

“The Party Pieces collection has been thoughtfully designed, taking into account what makes celebrations memorable and aims to embrace the spirit of entertaining; with show-stopping pieces that immediately give the wow factor when guests walk into the room. The ranges span across kids and adults concepts and the brand places a strong focus on eco-friendly and recyclable pieces,” the company's website says.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

