Prince Harry's UK police protection trial kicks off, attorneys argue ‘impact’ of ‘successful attack’

Prince Harry is now officially fighting for police protection in London. The trial, which will last for three days, started in Harry’s birth country on Tuesday, December 5. The Duke did not personally attend the trial, but was represented by his attorney, Shaheed Fatima, who argued against the 2020 decision to strip Harry of taxpayer-funded police security when he visits Britain.

Prince Harry leaves from the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 27, 2023 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

The decision was made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as “working royals.” Harry’s attorneys have now spoken up about the “impact” of a “successful attack.”

“This case is about the right to safety and security of a person. There could not be a right of greater importance to any of us,” Fatima said in court, according to Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, Harry’s attorneys told the news outlet People in a statement that RAVEC “should have considered the ‘impact’ that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the royal family — which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life. RAVEC should have considered, in particular, the impact on the U.K.’s reputation of a successful attack on the claimant.”

The Home Office has argued that Harry and his family should get protection on a “case-by-case basis” since he’s no longer a “working member of the Royal Family and would be living abroad for the majority of the time.” He had previously offered to pay his protection across the pond, only to eventually lose that legal bid earlier this year. A judge later granted permission for a full hearing so the Home Office’s decision could be reviewed.

Although Harry was not present in the courtroom on Tuesday, he reportedly arrived in London. He is presently involved in as many as five court claims, including one that includes his legal bout with UK tabloids over phone-hacking claims.

