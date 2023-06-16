Prince Harry's video with Princess Diana from Trooping the Colour celebration 1989 goes viral on TikTok. Here's why

In a heartwarming and nostalgic moment, a viral TikTok video has captured the attention of millions as it showcases Princess Diana's remarkable parenting prowess during her iconic appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The clip, uploaded by user remembering.diana, has set the internet abuzz with admiration for the late princess and her special bond with her son, Prince Harry.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry are pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June 1989.(JAYNE FINCHER/PRINCESS DIANA ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES)

The footage, taken during the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations in 1989 and 1990, showcases the royal family gathered together to mark Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. As the family eagerly awaits the flypast by the Royal Air Force, eagle-eyed viewers couldn't help but notice Diana's precise and loving interactions with her young prince.

In the video, Diana is seen straightening Harry's tie, ensuring that he looks his best for the public appearance. But her attentiveness doesn't stop there. With a motherly instinct, she also prevents her younger cousin, Princess Beatrice, from playfully tossing a glove over the balcony. Diana's quick reaction and gentle guidance perfectly illustrate her dedication to her children's well-being, even in the midst of grand events.

The TikTok video, aptly captioned "Princess Diana never missed anything," has garnered an astonishing 1.3 million views within just 24 hours, accompanied by over 197,000 likes and 100 comments. Users couldn't help but express their admiration for Diana's nurturing nature and her undeniable love for children.

Watch the video here.

"Loved how quickly she took the gloves off Beatrice's hand," one TikTok commenter remarked, highlighting Diana's swift and protective instincts. Another user shared, "He was quite a handful," acknowledging Harry's mischievous nature as a child. A flood of comments poured in, echoing sentiments of adoration for Diana's genuine affection for children.

Many users also noted that Diana's natural talent with children was a reflection of her pre-royal career as a nursery assistant. Before becoming a member of the royal family, Lady Diana Spencer worked at the Young England Kindergarten in London, where she honed her skills in childcare. Even after leaving her job upon her engagement to Prince Charles, Diana maintained a strong connection to children and dedicated her royal life to various children's charities.

As Prince Harry continues to honor his mother's memory and reflect on their cherished bond, this viral video serves as a reminder of Princess Diana's enduring legacy as a loving and devoted parent. Her nurturing presence on the Buckingham Palace balcony remains etched in the hearts of admirers worldwide, showcasing the remarkable woman she was and the enduring impact she had on her beloved son.

