Prince William, Kate cook meals for vulnerable; Sikh women’s group guide couple

Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, joined a Sikh women’s group on Monday to prepare meals for vulnerable families in Edinburgh, UK. The official Twitter handle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted pictures of the royal couple trying their hands at making chapatis in the café kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Queen’s official residence in Scotland.

In a video shared on YouTube by The Royal Family Channel, Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and Kate are seen taking instructions from members of Sikh Sanjog, a charity group based in Scotland, on how to make chapatis. The royal couple also spent time with children who are seen using colouring books.

“Cooking up a storm in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with Sikh Sanjog, where the Duke and Duchess prepared meals to be distributed to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community,” the tweet read.

Sikh Sanjog had set up a service to provide hot curry meals to disadvantaged people in the community during the lockdown. The group is still providing the service as the United Kingdom is in the final phase of the four-step roadmap out of lockdown. Sikh Sanjog thanked the duo on Twitter for joining them in the kitchen, adding that the children and staff enjoyed their company.

“We hope you gained a good understanding of why our services for women and young people are so vital, especially in challenging times,” the group said.

The British royal family has been facing criticism for alleged racism following an explosive interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Meghan Markle claimed that the royal family, which she referred to as “The Firm”, refused to make her son a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be.

While Meghan Markle refused to name the person because it would be “damaging” to them, Harry later clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who died in April, were never part of those conversations. Prince William refuted the claims saying they are “very much not a racist family."