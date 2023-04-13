Prince William has temper issues? ‘Heated’ argument with King Charles over…

Prince William once left his father King Charles III "shaken" after a "heated" exchange because the Prince of Wales looked very angry in a way similar to his his late mother Diana, a new royal biography claimed. Prince William's temper was also discussed by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare which detailed a physical altercation between the brothers over Meghan Markle in 2019.

Prince William: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales is seen.(Reuters)

According to the new book ‘Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’, royal correspondent Robert Jobson wrote that King Charles was "shocked" by William and Harry's "level of belligerence" towards each other.

“On occasions, both his sons have challenged him. William has even been known to speak forcefully to his father. One exchange between them was so heated that it left Charles shaken,” the book noted.

Charles hoped his sons would sort things out without needing any intervention, the author claimed, writing, "Both of his sons' tempers are reminiscent of their mother Diana's, which Charles had struggled to cope with during their marriage. Thus the prince chose not to intervene, hoping that in time it would all blow over. But instead of a line being drawn under it, the relationship between his sons deteriorated further."

The author said that both Prince Harry and Prince William have episodes of fierce temper. Earlier, Prince Harry recounted a "terrifying" meeting with William, Charles and Queen Elizabeth II in his Netflix docuseries.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he had said.

