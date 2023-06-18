Prince William using his Cornwall estate land for public housing to end homelessness

In a heartfelt interview, Prince William, the future King of England, has revealed his resolute commitment to addressing the issue of homelessness by utilizing his own land for public housing.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers in west London, ahead of the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, to hear how the club has provided invaluable support in the immediate aftermath and in the years since the fire, as well as meet some of the affected community who they have worked with. Picture date: Friday May 26, 2023. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspired by a childhood visit to a shelter with his late mother, Princess Diana, the Prince of Wales is determined to make a significant impact in the fight against homelessness.

In his first interview as heir-to-the-throne, Prince William expressed his unwavering dedication to establishing public housing on his expansive 130,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall estate.

While acknowledging his limited expertise in policymaking, the Prince assured that his intentions were genuine and fueled by a strong desire to effect change.

ALSO READ| King Charles' friend condemns Prince Harry's hurtful remarks on the Royal Family

When The Sunday Times of London asked about his plans, Prince William shared, "You'll see that when it's ready. I'm no policy expert, but I push it where I can." Demonstrating the depth of his commitment, he explained that providing housing on the Duchy land was at the forefront of his mind. He intends to start small and gradually scale up the project if proves successful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prince's determination to tackle homelessness extends beyond mere rhetoric. He revealed his ambitious five-year nationwide project, set to be announced by his Royal Foundation later in June, aimed at addressing the root causes of homelessness. His primary concern lies in the alarming rise of "hidden" youth homelessness, such as sofa surfing, which he believes is an issue that, “people don’t even look at.”

With firsthand experience engaging with homeless individuals, Prince William emphasized the importance of human connection.

“How many people stop and talk to somebody who is homeless? Very few of us. In my job, I get to meet these people, I get to hear the stories, I get to feel it, I get to see it. That for me—and I’ve heard from them themselves—matters an awful lot. They’ve become invisible. It’s really important that society acknowledges that there is somebody there and they’re having a tough time. It shouldn’t happen but it’s right there, you can’t ignore it,” he expressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prevention, rather than mere management, is a top priority for Prince William. He aims to elevate public awareness about homelessness and foster “more collaboration” within the sector to improve living conditions throughout the country.

ALSO READ| ‘More embarrassing than intentional’: Joe Biden on this Xi Jinping misstep

The Prince urged the public to abandon “preconceived ideas” and “judgments” about the homeless, emphasizing the importance of understanding their circumstances and extending a helping hand.

Duke of Cambridge envisions his legacy project as a catalyst for transforming the public's perception of homelessness.

“There’s a lot of preconceived ideas around homelessness, there’s still stigma, when actually a lot of people don’t understand the fundamental basics. We just see the individual on the streets and go, ‘Oh.’ Loads of judgements as to why that person is there. You see more elderly people homeless because that’s what we see on the street. What we don’t see is the youth homelessness—sofa surfing, people sleeping in cars or on a mate’s bed, a lot of youth homelessness is very hidden,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a patron of homelessness charities Centrepoint and The Passage, Prince William's commitment to this cause runs deep. Reflecting on his own upbringing, he spoke of involving his own children in charitable endeavors.

The Prince believes in the importance of exposing his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to the realities faced by others. By instilling empathy and understanding at a young age, he hopes to cultivate a sense of responsibility to improve the lives of those less fortunate.

Prince William's new initiative not only aims to address homelessness but also seeks to shift the public's focus toward the positive work carried out by the monarchy.

In the face of recent challenges, including the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the controversies surrounding the Duke of York, the Prince hopes to underscore the family's dedication to serving the community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We’re all very busy and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do.”

ALSO READ| US launches revolutionary program in central America, Paving the way to American Visas

Prince William's unwavering commitment to combat homelessness and create sustainable solutions reflects his deep compassion for those in need.

“But the amount of causes, the interest, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day-in-day-out throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that, it’s part of what we do. It’s trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can and we’ll continue to do that,” he stated.