Were these Princess Diana’s plans for Prince William and Harry?

Princess Diana's plans for her children Prince William and Prince Harry were found on her desk on the day of her untimely death in a car crash, Mirror reported. According to the plans, Princess Diana had considered moving to North America after her divorce from then Prince Charles. She was also in the process of purchasing a home in Malibu, California, US, the report said.

For William and Harry, Princess Diana wanted to take several weeks each year aiming to expose them to a different culture, the report said.

Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, had also confirmed her plans in November 2019.

“Diana was also deciding to spend some of her time in America. In fact, the day she died, on her desk were plans of a home in Malibu in California, which she was in the process of purchasing,” Paul Burrell said.

“She was going to take William and Harry for three, four weeks every year to America to give them a different culture, to give them a different insight into life,” Paul Burrell added.

The report claimed, “It's possible that Diana saw the United States as a place where her sons could experience new things, learn different perspectives and broaden their horizons. It's also possible that she wanted to create a more private space for her family to spend time together away from the intense media scrutiny they faced in the UK.”

This comes as Prince Harry recently purchased a home in Santa Barbara.

“This move to North America may have been influenced by his mother's interest in the US,” the report claimed.

Prince Harry moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie in March 2020, after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.

