Princess Diana 'unselfishly' gave up William and Harry to royal family when…

Princess Diana's former butler said that Prince William and Prince Harry were the "two most important people in [Diana's] life". Dan Wootton, who worked for Princess Diana for ten years, spoke of the relationship Princess Diana had with her sons, and how the Princess "gave up" her sons "unselfishly" as they needed to "learn the ropes" for their future roles.

Calling Princess Diana's portrayal in ‘The Crown’ as "nasty and negative", Dan Wootton claimed that the show "made out that [Diana] made her son take sides in the marriage battle" with their father and "as if Prince William is not supportive of his mother".

Dan Wootton said, "It's not, it's not true.

“She adored her boys, [but] you know what she did, she gave them up, unselfishly, to the Royal Family. She said to me, 'well, they belong to the family', 'they need to learn the ropes of the futures lives', 'they need to be with their grandmother', 'they need to be with their cousins and everyone else," he added.

He claimed that Princess Diana said "at least I can have them two weeks a year to take them on holiday in the summer", adding, "that's how unselfish she was".

“She had a great relationship with both [of] her boys. This is a cruel portrayal of Princess Diana's character,” he said.

