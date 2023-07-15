Kate Middleton back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women's final match

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP |
Jul 15, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, will present to the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women's final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

Kate, Princess of Wales sits in the Royal Box with tennis legends. (AP)

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, will present to the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Topics
wimbledon kate middleton
