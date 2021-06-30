Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin says he took Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19
world news

Putin says he took Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April.
Reuters | , Moscow
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Russian president Vladimir Putin received both shots of Sputnik V(REUTERS )

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine russian president vladimir putin
