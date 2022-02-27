Putin will ‘let his men die’; Russia preparing for medical emergency: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin will let his men die as Russia is prepared to lose up to 50,000 troops in the war against Ukraine, reports said, indicating that the tension will only escalate. Based on some leaked documents, reports claimed that Russia is preparing for a medical emergency for which doctors have to be drafted from across the country.

ITV journalist Emma Burrows tweeted the document signed by the deputy health minister on February 25.

Russia planning for medical emergency

The document, as translated by Emma Burrows, asks medical organisations to be ready to be “promptly involved in activities aimed at saving lives and preserving the health of people in Russia”. The document also listed the specialisation that the government is looking for: trauma, heart, maxillofacial and paediatric surgeons, anaesthetists, radiologists, nurses (including for operating rooms) and infectious disease specialists.

Mirror quoted intelligence chiefs who claimed that Russia is prepared to lose up to 50,000 troops as winning this battle is the most important to Putin and he is not concerned by the death toll. Weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon said to Mirror, “If Russia gets bogged down I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they used chemical weapons.”

A Ukraine military official told ITV that the letter shows that Russa did not expect such a level of resistance. According to the Ukrainian military, they have killed over 3,000 Russian soldiers and captured 200.

Ground situation in Ukraine

On Saturday, Russia ordered to broaden the attack from all directions as Ukraine is not surrendering. On Sunday, Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv and street fighting broke out. Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, following which the government warned people to protest themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloths.