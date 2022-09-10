Putin wishes King Charles III 'success, good health and all the best'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 10, 2022 05:23 PM IST

King Charles III: "Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read.

King Charles III: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain's new monarch King Charles on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read.

"I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," it added.

