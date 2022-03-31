Putin's officials too afraid to tell him truth of the war against Ukraine: US
Russian President Vladimir Putin indeed is in dak about the ground reality of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and especially how Russia has been faring in the conflict, as Putin's officials are too afraid to tell him the truth, the White House said citing some declassified US intelligence. The findings also indicate a "persistent tension" between Putin and his ministry of defence, a senior US official said.
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, whose sudden disappearance triggered speculations, is also not any more aligned with Putin, the US findings have confirmed. Ukraine claimed Shoigu had suffered a heart attack after he had a heated confrontation with Putin, which Kremlin dismissed.
Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine war
"We believe (Putin is) being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because, again, the senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth," White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said, as quoted by news agency AFP.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has talked about the US intelligence report and said that Putin has always been given less than truthful information from his advisers. “With regard to President Putin, look, what I can tell you is this, and I said this before, one of the Achilles' heel of autocracies is that you don’t have people in those systems who speak truth to power or who have the ability to speak truth to power. And I think that is something that we’re seeing in Russia," Blinken said.
Officials who spoke to New York Times said Putin is facing isolation in Kremlin and there are many reasons behind it. Putin himself maintained strict social distancing from his officials during the pandemic which resulted in his key officials becoming cold towards him. Putin also publicly rebukes his officials who do not subscribe to his opinion forcing his senior lieutenants to mostly share with him half-information or information that will only cheer him up.
As Russia is repositioning itself in the ongoing war, moving from Kyiv, US intelligence claims that Putin is genuinely not aware about the huge loss that his military has seen in the last one month. He is also not aware that Russian military has been using conscripts in Ukraine revealing a "clear breakown in the flow of accurate information"
-
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
-
Russia to reduce ops in Kyiv; Putin-Zelenskyy meet 'possible' | Top updates
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation told TASS news agency in an interview that Moscow aspires to “gradually reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts (Kyiv and Chernihiv)”.
-
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine
Russia said today it had held 'meaningful' talks with Ukraine and has decided to 'radically' cut down military activity in capital Kyiv and Chernihiv - which is in northern Ukraine. Moscow's declaration is being seen as the first major breakthrough after multiple rounds of ceasefire and peace talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
-
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
-
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics