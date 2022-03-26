Russia's defence minister got heart attack after speaking to Putin, claims Ukraine

Ukraine minister Anton Gerashchenko has claimed Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu had suffered a heart attack after a heated confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where Putin squarely blamed him for the 'failure' of his special military operation in Ukraine. The Ukraine minister has claimed that this is the reason why the defence minister, the man believed to be the second mastermind of the war, was not seen in the public since March 11. On March 24, the Russian defence minister was seen on television again. It is, however, not known whether the footage was new or old.

His sudden disappearance triggers rumours that he has been punished by Kremlin for not yet capturing key Ukrainian cities like Kharkiv or Kyiv. A Guardian report claimed that the issue was brought up at the daily press meet held by the Kremlin as reporters asked the whereabouts of the defence minister.

Kremlin spokesperson, as reported, said it is quite understandable that the defence minister is busy amid the special military operation and it is not exactly the right time for media activities.

Soon after, the defence minister was seen on the television, in a clip of a security council teleconference with Putin where the minister was said to have reported progress in the special military operation.

"Shoigu was giving a report to the National Security Council on the military operation in Ukraine remotely. The broadcast footage, which interrupted a live interview, did not show Shoigu speak, but his image appeared on screen among other video call participants reporting to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," CNN reported casting doubt on the recent footage.

