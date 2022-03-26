Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia reframes war goals, shifts focus from Kyiv to 'liberating' the contested Donbass
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia reframes war goals, shifts focus from Kyiv to 'liberating' the contested Donbass

The United Nations said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths and 1,707 injuries in Ukraine since the Feb 24 invasion.
A man walks past flames and smoke rising from a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday.
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Russian forces in Ukraine appear to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv to instead prioritising what Moscow calls the liberation of the contested Donbas region, suggesting a new phase of the war that is now in its 31st day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but he said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theatre that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet. The United Nations said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths and 1,707 injuries in Ukraine since the Feb 24 invasion, adding that the real toll was likely higher. Russia's army has put its official losses in Ukraine to date at 1,351 soldiers.

Meanwhile, The United States and other countries are accelerating their transfer of arms and supplies to Ukraine as Russian forces claimed to have destroyed Ukraine's largest remaining military fuel storage site in a Kalibr cruise missile strike on Friday. US President Joe Biden on Friday got a firsthand look at international efforts to help some of the millions of Ukrainian war refugees in Poland, and spoke to American troops bolstering NATO's eastern flank.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 26, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Russia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv

    In an announcement that appeared to indicate more limited goals, the Russian Defence Ministry said a first phase of its operation was mostly complete and it would now focus on the eastern Donbass region, which has pro-Russia separatist enclaves.

    "The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which ... makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbass," Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said as per Reuters.

russia ukraine crisis
world news

Seven Russian generals killed in Ukraine so far: Western official

The Kremlin claimed Friday that just over 1,300 military personnel have died in the war, but estimates of four or five times that number are seen as credible in Western capitals.
A Ukrainian soldier directs a Russian tank that Ukrainians captured after fighting with Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS file photo)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 05:21 AM IST
AFP |
world news

Putin says Russian culture being 'cancelled' like JK Rowling

  • Speaking in a meeting with leading cultural figures broadcast on national television, Putin complained of the cancellation of a number of Russian cultural events in recent weeks and compared it to actions taken by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 04:49 AM IST
Reuters | , Dublin
world news

Russia signals it only wants to seize part of Ukraine

  • The possible shift came as President Joe Biden, fresh from a series of Western summits in Brussels, visited elite US troops serving with NATO just across the border in Poland.
Activists protest the Russia Ukraine war on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.(AP)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 02:03 AM IST
AFP | , New Delhi
world news

Ukraine war: Biden's Poland visit, Kyiv claims control of Mariupol | Top points

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims it lost 1,351 soldiers during fighting with Kyiv's forces, while the NATO says Putin's forces lost 7,000-15,000 troopers during the invasion
A man rides his bike past the gutted remains of a car and smoke rising from a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
world news

Huge fire in Saudi ahead of F1 race, Houthis claim attacks on oil facilities

  • The second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah is taking place on Sunday, though concerns had been raised by some over the recent attacks targeting the kingdom.
Fire erupts after an oil depot in Saudi Arabia's Jiddah ahead of Grand Prix was targeted by a series of attacks that Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility of. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 10:34 PM IST
AP |
world news

Russia says 1,351 soldiers died in Ukraine

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.
A file photo of a Russian armored personnel carrier burning amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 09:51 PM IST
AP |
world news

India's position on Ukraine ‘unsatisfactory’ but unsurprising, says US

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said India's stand on Ukraine was based on six principles which included immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities, a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and the global order being anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in the White House.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 08:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
world news

Ukraine: Russia says little progress in talks, Biden near border in Poland   

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Kremlin negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Russia was seeking a comprehensive deal in talks with Ukraine covering a whole range of issues, adding Moscow believed Kyiv was trying to stretch out the negotiations. 
A man walks past flames and smoke rising from a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday.(AP)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists detained, disappeared: UN

Since Russia invaded Ukraine just over a month ago, the United Nations rights office said it had documented the arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of 22 local Ukrainian officials, 13 of whom had subsequently been released.
Members of the Ukrainian community take part in a vigil to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Santiago.(AFP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 07:51 PM IST
AFP |
world news

North Korea goes Hollywood with dramatic missile launch footage | Watch video

Leader Kim Jong Un walks towards the camera, flanked by generals, as they prepare to fire the giant Hwasong-17 missile -- Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017.
This picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking near what state media report says a new type inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM).(AFP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 07:34 PM IST
AFP |
world news

Ukraine war: Russia says US diverting attention from chemical weapons prog

Russia’s military campaign in the east European state that began a month ago has left hundreds dead, several others injured and millions displaced. On Monday, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.&nbsp;(via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 06:37 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
world news

Warned Xi that helping Russia will affect economic ties: Biden

Biden was speaking at a press conference in Brussels during his visit to Europe to reinforce the unified western response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine
President Joe Biden delivers a statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the US Mission in Brussels, on Friday. (AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByPrashant Jha
world news

China FM proposes China-India Plus cooperation mechanism

China does not seek a “unipolar Asia” and respects India’s traditional role in the region, Wang Yi told Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during their meeting on Friday
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:04 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis
world news

Mixed signals from Chinese experts on FM Wang Yi’s India visit

New Delhi has categorically told Beijing that complete disengagement from all LAC friction points is key to normalising ties
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi at South Block in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:26 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis
world news

Russian strikes kill 4 at Kharkiv medical facility: Police

"This morning, following a bombardment on civilian infrastructure from several rocket launchers, seven civilians were injured, four of them died," said police in the eastern city near Russia's border.
A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian APC after recent battle in Kharkiv, Ukraine.&nbsp;(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 03:47 PM IST
AFP |
