Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia reframes war goals, shifts focus from Kyiv to 'liberating' the contested Donbass

Russian forces in Ukraine appear to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv to instead prioritising what Moscow calls the liberation of the contested Donbas region, suggesting a new phase of the war that is now in its 31st day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but he said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theatre that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet. The United Nations said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths and 1,707 injuries in Ukraine since the Feb 24 invasion, adding that the real toll was likely higher. Russia's army has put its official losses in Ukraine to date at 1,351 soldiers.

Meanwhile, The United States and other countries are accelerating their transfer of arms and supplies to Ukraine as Russian forces claimed to have destroyed Ukraine's largest remaining military fuel storage site in a Kalibr cruise missile strike on Friday. US President Joe Biden on Friday got a firsthand look at international efforts to help some of the millions of Ukrainian war refugees in Poland, and spoke to American troops bolstering NATO's eastern flank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON