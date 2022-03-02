Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Putin's war unprovoked: Excerpts from Biden's 1st State of the Union address

File photo of US President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

US President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address today in the Capitol office in Washington DC. During his speech, Biden will touch upon topics related to inflation and his plan to tackle it. He will also speak about Russia's brutal offensive in Ukraine and the role of the United States in rallying support for the ex-Soviet nation, according to the White House.

The speech is set to be broadcast by major TV news channels at 9pm EST (Local time) on Tuesday. It will also be live-streamed by the White House on its official YouTube channel. In India, viewers can watch it live at 7:30am on Wednesday.

Ahead of the address, the White House released excerpts of the speech, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin-led Ukraine invasion a "premeditated and unprovoked." The US and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he will also say in the speech.

"Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden to say, according to the White House. "Putin was wrong. We were ready," he will add.

On his plan to tackle rising prices, Biden will say, "One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation."

"Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America," he will also say.

The speech comes at a time when the Democratic leader who was seen as a stable alternative to volatile Republican Donald Trump, is weighed down by the public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic, the centre point of his presidential campaign.

According to a report by Bloomberg, most Americans are harbouring doubts about Biden's leadership and that of his fellow Democrats.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened around the US Capitol to avoid any untoward incident like last year when a violent mob stormed inside the building and disrupted the certification of Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. Police cars with flashlights are stationed at major intersections and highways and the National Guard is on standby.

