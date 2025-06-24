Qatar says security situation 'stable' after Iran attack on US base
Jun 24, 2025 01:02 AM IST
"The Ministry of Interior confirms... that the security situation in the country is stable, and there is no cause for concern," the government said.
Qatar said Monday the security situation was "stable" following an Iranian missile attack that targeted a US base on its territory in retaliation for American attacks on Iran nuclear sites.
"The Ministry of Interior confirms... that the security situation in the country is stable, and there is no cause for concern," the government said in a statement.
