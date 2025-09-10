Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Qatar tells UN it will not tolerate ‘reckless Israeli behaviour’

Reuters
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 01:14 am IST

The reaction came after Israel carried out an attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

Qatar told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that it will “not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security” after Israel carried out an attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025. (Reuters)
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns this cowardly criminal assault, which constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms,” Qatar’s U.N. Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani wrote to the council in a letter seen by Reuters.

“Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” she added, describing the Israeli attack as a “serious escalation.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

