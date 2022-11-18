Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Qatar to announce no alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums: Report

Qatar World Cup: The expected announcement comes two days before the kickoff of the Qatar World Cup, the first to be hosted in a Middle Eastern nation.

Qatar World Cup: The tournament's official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen.(Reuters)
In a reversal, Qatar's World Cup organisers will announce on Friday that no alcoholic beer will be sold to fans at World Cup stadium sites, a source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

The expected announcement comes two days before the kickoff of the Qatar World Cup, the first to be hosted in a Middle Eastern nation.

Major World Cup sponsor Budweiser was to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

