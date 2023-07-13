'I remember doing it 100 years ago…', Queen Camilla reveals a secret connection with Wimbledon from her past

Queen Camilla (75), known for her elegant presence and royal duties, surprised onlookers at Wimbledon when she revealed a surprising aspect of her past. During her appearance at the quarter-finals on Wednesday, the Queen confessed to having worked as a ball girl many years ago. Her interaction with two ball girls and a ball boy sparked a conversation about her experience in handling the tennis balls.

Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.(AP)

Talking to The Telegraph, the king consort disclosed her past as a ball girl during her visit to Wimbledon. Reminiscing about her time at Queen's Club, she remarked, "You have to be very agile... It is quite difficult."

“I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen’s (Club)", she added.

Accompanied by her sister, Annabel Elliot, 74, Queen Camilla attended the event without her husband, King Charles. This year, the King has not been seen courtside at major championships. The Queen donned a white tunic dress with black striped piping, complemented by aviator sunglasses and a signature clover bracelet.

From ball girl to the Queen

While her ball girl days are a distant memory, Queen Camilla has held various positions throughout her life. Before assuming her royal duties, she worked as a secretary in London's West End and was employed at a prestigious decorating firm. Her academic pursuits led her to study French language and literature in Paris. Today, she fulfills her role as Queen alongside King Charles, who was officially crowned in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

