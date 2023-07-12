Was there a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William before Meghan came in the royal family?

In an old clip from before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, he made a revealing statement about Prince William's initial enthusiasm for having a younger brother. The footage, part of a 2016 documentary interview, shows the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales watching videos from Harry's Christening in 1984. Prince William (left) and Prince Harry(AP)

The significance lies in the fact that Harry's comments predate his relationship with Meghan, challenging the narrative that she is solely responsible for the strained relationship between the brothers.

Nature of William and Harry's Bond

The extent of William and Harry's closeness before their estrangement is a matter of debate. While Harry asserts that his wife is unfairly blamed for the breakdown of their relationship, fans tend to believe that the brothers were once very close.

A viral TikTok clip from the documentary "Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute" shows the brothers reminiscing about their childhood and Princess Diana. The video struck a chord with viewers, garnering over 624,000 views and sparking comments about the change in their relationship.

Lighthearted Exchange That Hints at Tension

In the video, Diana holds baby Harry while William playfully remarks on his brother's attire. Harry quips about not having a say in his clothing, to which William responds with a retort that their excitement about having a younger brother did not last long. Harry attempts to elicit a more positive response from William regarding their relationship, but William's replies remain brief.

At the time, it may have been seen as banter, but Harry's recent account in his memoir "Spare" aligns with his suggestion that William wasn't entirely thrilled with his younger sibling.

Chaos, Conflict, and Change

In "Spare," Harry paints a complex picture of their relationship, recounting instances of separation and conflict. He shares a memory of William asking him to distance himself at Eton, a moment that highlights their lack of closeness. The memoir reveals the emotional toll Harry experienced during William and Kate Middleton's wedding, realizing that their brotherly bond had forever changed.

Additionally, Meghan's presence appears to have been a source of disagreement between the brothers, culminating in a physical altercation over a conversation about the duchess.

Love Amidst Pain and Misunderstanding

In a January interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry expressed his deep love for William despite the pain they have experienced in the last six years. He clarified that his intention in writing the memoir was never to hurt his family but rather to provide a comprehensive account of their upbringing.