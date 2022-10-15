He sexually assaulted a woman, then jumped into Thames. Where? In Queen’s queue

A man admitted sexually assaulting a woman in the queue to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, a report said on Friday. Adeshina Adio, 20, exposed himself and pushed into the mourner from behind, as she waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens to pay respect to the late monarch, Independent reported.

To evade arrest, the man then jumped into the River Thames. He was later detained, the report said.

“What Adio did was disgusting, especially given the sombre nature of the event and the dignity of the vast majority of people attending the lying-in-state during the period of national mourning," the court heard.

Adeshina Adio pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman, appearing at a court in London. Adeshina Adio has eight previous convictions for 29 offences, including sexual offences between 2020 and this year, the report said.

Adeshina Adio allegedly targeted two women who were among around 250,000 people waiting in line along the banks of the River Thames to see the Queen’s coffin ahead of the monarch's funeral.

“The victim was so concerned about his behaviour that she and her sister tried to form a barrier to prevent him reaching others in the queue. They alerted the security staff who called the police," the court was told.

