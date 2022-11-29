This is what Queen Elizabeth felt about Prince Harry, Meghan's daughter's name

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter was born in 2021 and they announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

After Lilibet’s birth, some reports said that the Queen had not been consulted about using the name in advance. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson had then denied the reports stating that the couple would not have used the name “had [Her Majesty] not been supportive”.

A book by author Gyles Brandreth who is both a friend and biographer of the royal family revealed how Queen Elizabeth II felt about the name. The Queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s tribute with “good grace”, the author wrote in the new book ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ saying that while some members of the family found decision “bewildering,” the Queen saw it as the “compliment it was intended to be”.

Elizabeth II’s father King George V gave her the nickname Lilibet, which was only used by the Queen’s close family – in particular by her late husband Prince Philip.

On hearing the news, Queen Elizabeth II said, “I hear they’re calling her ‘Lili’, which is very pretty and seems just right.”

