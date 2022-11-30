Queen Elizabeth ‘laughed out loud’ when she saw herself with Donald Trump as…

Biographer Gyles Brandreth who had a close relationship with certain members of the royal family, in his book on late monarch Queen Elizabeth II has shared some insights into her personality. Queen Elizabeth II, known for her sense of humour, met former US president Donald Trump in 2018.

The Queen apparently “had put up” with Donald Trump walking in front of her while they were inspecting the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle.

“Far from being offended, she was amused," biographer Gyles Brandreth said adding that later that night, Queen Elizabeth II watched her interaction with the former president on television and when she saw herself “bobbing about behind him”, she laughed out loud.

The biographer also said that Donald Trump was quite taken with Queen Elizabeth during his state visit, and they had gotten “along wonderfully, talking the whole evening”.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, Donald Trump described her as “grace, charm, nobility… she was an icon to the world and her loss is felt by billions”.

“She was beloved by the American People like few others - the Queen was truly special to us," he added.

The former president also revealed that he once asked Her Majesty who her favourite prime minister had been, to which she replied she had liked them all.

