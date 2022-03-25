Queen Elizabeth's debut on Vogue cover to mark her Platinum Jubilee

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is set to make her debut on the Vogue cover. A black-and-white photograph from the early years of the monarch's reign will be seen on the cover - the fashion magazine says it's a tribute to her Platinum Jubilee. The photograph was taken by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who was married to Queen Elizabeth's late sister Princess Margaret.

This is the first time that the Queen has appeared on a magazine cover. Earlier, she featured in an illustration form in 1947 during her marriage with Prince Phillip, and in 1977 for her Silver Jubilee.

The Vogue issue has twin covers with the other one depicting 'The Queen's Gambit' actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a replica of the George IV State Diadem, photographed by Craig McDean. "British Vogue pays special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen by looking back on its own unique relationship with the Monarch during her seventy years on the throne," said the Vogue magazine in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

The Royal family shared the image of young Queen Elizabeth on their Twitter account. “Over the next 70 days, as we countdown to the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, we’ll be sharing an image a day of The Queen each representing a year of Her Majesty’s 70-year long reign,” they wrote.

They further added, "1952: Just twenty days after The Queen’s Accession to the throne, Her Majesty sat for her first official photographs. Taken by Dorothy Wilding, the photographs were used as the basis for Her Majesty’s image on new coins, banknotes and stamps."

Queen Elizabeth's reign began on February 6, 1952, with her coronation on June 2, 1953. The longest-reigning monarch in British history will turn 96 this year in April. She marked her Platinum Jubilee in February. The UK is planning a four days celebration in order to commemorate her 70th anniversary as the Queen of England, say reports.