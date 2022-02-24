Queen postpones more virtual events after Covid-19 infection
Queen Elizabeth II postponed more virtual engagements on Thursday as she recovers from Covid-19 and plans to carry out only light duties, Buckingham Palace said.
This marks the second time this week that the 95-year-old monarch has called off engagements, though she did speak to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone on Wednesday for their weekly audience.
"The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date. Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week," a palace spokesperson said.
The Queen is said to be suffering “mild cold-like symptoms” since a confirmation of her positive Covid-19 test on Sunday. Light duties in the context of the monarch usually refers to reading state papers from her red box.
Experts say she is expected to be offered anti-viral treatments by her team of royal physicians.
The Queen is reportedly triple vaccinated, having received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine as well as a booster dose.
The Queen, who turns 96 on April 21, recently suffered from health difficulties, seen standing with the help of a walking stick last week. Her advanced age and hospital stay towards the end of last year will concern her doctors.
Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles – the Prince of Wales, 73, tested positive on February 10, two days after the pair had met each other.
Earlier this month, the UK began the Platinum Jubilee year celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne – the first British monarch to achieve the milestone.
