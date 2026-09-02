Quote of the Day: Apple's CEO John Ternus on confidence and humility — “Always assume you're as smart as anyone else...”

Imagine a new employee joining a company and attending their first big meeting. Everyone around them has years of experience, so they may feel, “I don't know as much as them. Maybe I should stay quiet.”

Apple CEO John Ternus shares a powerful lesson on confidence and humility, urging people to believe in themselves while staying open to learning. (File Photo/AFP)

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But they may have a fresh idea or a different way of looking at a problem. At the same time, experienced employees have years of knowledge and lessons from real situations. This is the balance John Ternus talks about believing in yourself, but always be ready to learn from others.

Quote of the Day by John Ternus

“Always assume you're as smart as anyone else in the room, but never assume that you know as much as they do.”

Deep Dive What does John Ternus mean by assuming you're as smart as anyone else in the room? John Ternus' quote emphasizes the importance of self-confidence, suggesting that one should believe in their own intelligence regardless of others’ experience, while also recognizing the value of different perspectives and knowledge. How can John Ternus' quote about confidence and humility benefit employees in the workplace? His quote encourages employees to share their ideas and contribute confidently while remaining open to learning from others, thus fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment. Why is the balance of confidence and humility important according to John Ternus? Ternus highlights that having confidence allows individuals to voice their thoughts, while humility lets them acknowledge and learn from the expertise of others, resulting in personal and professional growth.

The first part of the quote is about self-confidence. It tells people not to automatically believe that they are less intelligent simply because they are surrounded by experienced or successful people.

The second part is about humility. It reminds people that intelligence does not mean knowing everything. Someone else in the room may have spent years learning things that you have never experienced.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Quote of the day by Tim Cook as he steps down after 15 years as Apple CEO: ‘Use AI for Humanity’ What is the meaning behind John Ternus' quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Quote of the day by Tim Cook as he steps down after 15 years as Apple CEO: ‘Use AI for Humanity’ What is the meaning behind John Ternus' quote? {{/usCountry}}

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The quote mainly separates two ideas that people often treat as the same — intelligence and knowledge. Knowledge is built over time through education, work, practice, observation and real-life experiences. Intelligence is more about a person's ability to think, understand, learn, analyse information and solve problems.

A young graduate entering a company may be highly intelligent but may not yet have much workplace experience. At the same time, an experienced employee may have decades of knowledge from dealing with real problems and difficult situations. Both people can be highly capable in different ways.

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Ternus' message is that people should trust their ability to think and contribute while accepting that others may know things they have not yet learned. The quote is therefore not asking people to doubt themselves. Instead, it is asking people to stay open to learning. In simple words, the message is: Believe that you are capable, but stay humble enough to listen.

Also read: Quote of the day by Bill Gates: “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”

Why John Ternus' quote remains relevant

The quote is easy to understand and can be used in everyday life. It does not tell people to be too confident or too humble. It tells them to have both. If you enter a room full of experts, do not think that you have nothing useful to say.

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But being smart does not mean you know everything. Other people may have more experience and knowledge than you. This idea is useful for students, employees, managers and other professionals.

Confidence helps you speak up and share your ideas. Humility helps you listen and learn from others. A person who has both confidence and curiosity can share their ideas while also learning from the people around them.

They will be less afraid to speak and less likely to think they already know everything. This balance is the main message behind John Ternus' quote. In simple words: Know your value. Respect what others know. And always be ready to learn. And always stay ready to learn.

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