Rajnath lauds bravery of Mukti Bahini, Indian Army in Bangladesh liberation war

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday recalled the heroic fight by the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Earlier in the day, Singh attended an event at High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi to attend the eastern neighbour's Armed Forces Day.

"Attended the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event today at the High Commission of Bangladesh. Recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh. The spirit of 1971 continues to nourish India-Bangladesh relations," Singh posted on Twitter.

Singh paid tributes to Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh, and said his inspiring leadership was the guiding light for the people of the country in their struggle for freedom. “Banga Bandhu’s ideals form the foundation of the shinning Bangladesh steadily advancing in its path of development,” Singh added.

The event was attended by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Imran, ambassadors and heads of mission and officers from the Armed Forces of Bangladesh as well as war veterans.

India shares historical and civilisational ties with Bangladesh. India Bangladesh relations have remained friendly ever since the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

The Indian Army completely wiped out a Pakistani tank squadron while the Indian Air Force shot down three enemy fighter jets in the battle that led to the birth of Bangladesh.