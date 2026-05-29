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'Ready for final determination': Trump puts 'no nuclear bomb, toll-free Hormuz' demand list for Iran peace deal

Trump says he's making 'final determination' on Iran deal.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 09:00 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was making a "final determination" on whether to move ahead with a peace agreement with Iran, while laying out a series of conditions that Tehran would need to meet.

US President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, May 27, and asserted that no one nation would control the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway.(REUTERS)

In a lengthy social media post, Trump said Iran must permanently abandon any ambitions of acquiring nuclear weapons and ensure unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

What did Trump say on US-Iran peace deal?

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump wrote.

He also called for the removal of any remaining naval mines in the strategic waterway and said ships affected by the US naval blockade would be allowed to return home as the blockade is lifted.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / 'Ready for final determination': Trump puts 'no nuclear bomb, toll-free Hormuz' demand list for Iran peace deal
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