‘Ready to resume Ukraine talks': Russia's chief negotiator
- "For our part, we are ready to continue the dialogue," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with Belarusian TV.
Russia's lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was willing to resume negotiations but the initiative to continue them was with Kyiv.
"For our part, we are ready to continue the dialogue," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with Belarusian TV.
"Freezing talks was entirely Ukraine's initiative, Medinsky said, adding that the "ball is completely in their court".
He added that "Russia has never refused talks".
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have been held regularly both in person and via video-link since the Russian military offensive began on February 24.
The Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers met for inconclusive talks in Turkey in March, followed by a meeting of the delegations in Istanbul, which also failed to bring about concrete results.
On Tuesday, Kyiv's lead negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak said that talks with Moscow were "on hold" after being held regularly in the earlier stages of the conflict but without substantial results.
-
Hundreds flee as fresh floods hit South Africa
Heavy rains lashed South Africa, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes on the east coast, officials said on Sunday, only a month after the worst floods in living memory killed more than 400. Torrential rain in late April killed 435 people in floods and landslides. Meanwhile, survivors were left without drinking water for nearly two weeks. "Some areas are inaccessible and have become islands at this stage," kZN premier Sihle Zikalala said.
-
New York shooting: Man shot dead on moving subway train, suspect at large
A man fatally shot another man in the chest on a moving New York City subway train Sunday, police said. The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train that was traveling over the Manhattan Bridge, police said. At a briefing, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters the shooting appeared be a random attack, which occurred while the victim was seated in the last car of the train heading from Brooklyn into Manhattan.
-
Ukraine rejects concessions as Russians attack in east and south
Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attack in the eastern and southern parts of the country, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire. "Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future," he said. "Half-measures should not be used when aggression should be stopped," he said.
-
Monkeypox: UK confirms local transmission, WHO expects more cases
The World Health Organization said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. “What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world,” WHO official an infectious disease specialist, David Heymann, told Reuters.
-
Russia steps up offensive in Ukraine's east
Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attack in country's the east and south, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire. “Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future,” he said. Polish President Andrzej Duda said he “will not rest until Ukraine becomes a full-fledged member” of the European Union. “Half-measures should not be used when aggression should be stopped,” Zelensky said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics