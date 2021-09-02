US in no hurry to recognise Taliban, says 'don't think they are good actors'

The United States said it is in no rush to recognise the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Neither do countries that the US has spoken to in the recent past have any such rush, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday (Washington time). "It will be very dependent on their behaviour and whether they deliver on what the expectations are of the global community," she said.

Commenting on whether there is any communication channel between the Taliban and the White House after the pullout of the last army personnel, the press secretary said that some form of communication and coordination will be necessary as the Taliban oversee the majority of Afghanistan.

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution in coordination with many countries which makes it clear what the countries want from the Taliban. "These are many of the countries that worked with us to help build a list of 100 countries — more than half the countries in the world — making clear we are united in what we expect from the Taliban," the press secretary said.

The evacuation operation which has come to a close was the largest airlift in US history. But the fact that the Taliban allowed safe passage for more than 120,000 people does not make the US think that the Taliban are good actors. "We don't. But we needed to work with them in coordination to get this done," the press secretary said.

America's former envoy to the United National Nikki Haley said the US needs to closely watch China as it is making a move to take over the Bargam air force that was controlled by the US for the last 20 years. “The first thing you should do is immediately start connecting with our allies, whether it's Taiwan, whether it's Ukraine, whether it's Israel, whether it's India, Australia, Japan, all of them, and reassure them that we will have their back and that we need them as well,” Haley said.