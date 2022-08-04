Red-hot lava spills out as volcano erupts near Iceland capital, viewers stunned| WATCH

Red-hot lava flowed out after a volcano erupted in Iceland, mesmerising tourists and spectators who were seen taking in the stunning view. The Geldingadalir volcano erupted on Wednesday in an uninhabited valley near the capital Reykjavik after days of seismic activity.

A video tweeted by news agency AFP showed people covered in layers of winter clothing standing near the site as they observe the volcanic activity. The video shot on a windy day shows glowing red lava gushing from the ground and bluish smoke rising at the site. A person is also seen capturing the moment in their camera. An intense roar could be heard as lava spills out of the volcano.

The eruption took place around 40 kilometres from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano in southwestern Iceland that erupted for six months in March-September 2021. Wednesday's eruption came after a period of intense seismic activity, with about 10,000 earthquakes detected since Saturday, including two with a magnitude of at least 5.0.

On Wednesday, rescue teams and police rushed to the scene to assess the danger and possible gas contamination, and discouraged people from visiting.

Iceland President Gudni Johannesson, who happened to be driving near the scene of Wednesday's eruption when it occurred, echoed that appeal.

"I just want people to be careful and know more before they go there into the unknown. If this eruption will be anything like the last one, there will be enough time, so there is no need to rush," he told the English-language media Iceland Monitor.

(With AFP inputs)

