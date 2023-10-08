Reese’s Cups, M&Ms, Hot Tamales: Here's a list of ‘most popular’ Halloween candies across US states

An online candy retailer specialising in wholesale and bulk orders has determined the “most popular” Halloween candies in each state in the US. The data was compiled on the basis of the past 16 years of CandyStore.com’s sales data in the months that lead up to the festival.

CandyStore has also found that 96% of people celebrating Halloween will buy candies (Pixabay - representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The top candies vary in each state. However, the company has found that Reese’s Cups, M&Ms and Hot Tamales are the country’s three “most popular” candies overall, considering sales per pound between 2007 and 2022.

CandyStore has also found that 96% of people celebrating Halloween will buy candies. Citing data from the National Retail Federation, the company said that overall Halloween candy spending will hit $3.6 billion this year. This will be a 16% jump over 2022.

Here is a list of the top candies in various states:

Alabama: Skittles

Alaska: Twix

Arizona: Hershey’s Kisses

Arkansas Butterfinger

California: M&M’s

Colorado: Milky Way

Connecticut: Almond Joy

Delaware: Sour Patch Kids

Florida: Reese’s Cups

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii: Hershey’s Mini Bars

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Idaho: Snickers

Illinois: Sour Patch Kids

Indiana: Starburst

Iowa: Reese’s Cups

Kansas: M&M’s

Kentucky: Reese’s Cups

Louisiana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Hershey’s Kisses

Massachusetts: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Hot Tamales

Mississippi: 3 Musketeers

Missouri: Almond Joy

Montana: Twix

Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids

Nevada: Hershey’s Mini Bars

New Hampshire: Reese’s Cups

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Hot Tamales

New York: Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina: M&M’s

North Dakota: Hot Tamales

Ohio: Blow Pops

Oklahoma: Skittles

Oregon: M&M’s

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island: M&M’s

South Carolina: Skittles

South Dakota: Starburst

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Sour Patch Kids

Utah: Candy Corn

Vermont: M&M’s

Virginia: Butterfinger

Washington DC: M&M’s

Washington: Tootsie Pops

West Virginia: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Wisconsin: Butterfinger

Wyoming: Reese’s Cups

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is important to note that this data is solely based on CandyStore’s own sales numbers.