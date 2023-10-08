Reese’s Cups, M&Ms, Hot Tamales: Here's a list of ‘most popular’ Halloween candies across US states
The data was compiled on the basis of the past 16 years of CandyStore.com’s sales data in the months that lead up to the festival
An online candy retailer specialising in wholesale and bulk orders has determined the “most popular” Halloween candies in each state in the US. The data was compiled on the basis of the past 16 years of CandyStore.com’s sales data in the months that lead up to the festival.
The top candies vary in each state. However, the company has found that Reese’s Cups, M&Ms and Hot Tamales are the country’s three “most popular” candies overall, considering sales per pound between 2007 and 2022.
CandyStore has also found that 96% of people celebrating Halloween will buy candies. Citing data from the National Retail Federation, the company said that overall Halloween candy spending will hit $3.6 billion this year. This will be a 16% jump over 2022.
Here is a list of the top candies in various states:
Alabama: Skittles
Alaska: Twix
Arizona: Hershey’s Kisses
Arkansas Butterfinger
California: M&M’s
Colorado: Milky Way
Connecticut: Almond Joy
Delaware: Sour Patch Kids
Florida: Reese’s Cups
Georgia: Jolly Ranchers
Hawaii: Hershey’s Mini Bars
Idaho: Snickers
Illinois: Sour Patch Kids
Indiana: Starburst
Iowa: Reese’s Cups
Kansas: M&M’s
Kentucky: Reese’s Cups
Louisiana: Lemonheads
Maine: Sour Patch Kids
Maryland: Hershey’s Kisses
Massachusetts: Butterfinger
Michigan: Starburst
Minnesota: Hot Tamales
Mississippi: 3 Musketeers
Missouri: Almond Joy
Montana: Twix
Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids
Nevada: Hershey’s Mini Bars
New Hampshire: Reese’s Cups
New Jersey: Tootsie Pops
New Mexico: Hot Tamales
New York: Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina: M&M’s
North Dakota: Hot Tamales
Ohio: Blow Pops
Oklahoma: Skittles
Oregon: M&M’s
Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode Island: M&M’s
South Carolina: Skittles
South Dakota: Starburst
Tennessee: Tootsie Pops
Texas: Sour Patch Kids
Utah: Candy Corn
Vermont: M&M’s
Virginia: Butterfinger
Washington DC: M&M’s
Washington: Tootsie Pops
West Virginia: Hershey’s Mini Bars
Wisconsin: Butterfinger
Wyoming: Reese’s Cups
It is important to note that this data is solely based on CandyStore’s own sales numbers.