Remains of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew who was missing for 3 years found after charges against husband were dropped

The remains of a mom-of-two from Colorado has reportedly been discoveredthree years after she disappeared while on a Mother’s Day bike ride. The body of Suzanne Morphew, 49, was found during a search in Moffat on September 22. Moffat is a town about 45 miles south of the Maysville home she lived in with her two daughters and her husband, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

The body of Suzanne Morphew, 49, was found during a search in Moffat on September 22 (Suzanne Morphew/Facebook)

Suzanne’s remains werepositively identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Wednesday, September 27. The mom was missing from her home in Chaffee County since May 10, 2020. The search during which Suzanne’s remains were found was related to a different case.

“No arrests have been made since the remains were located. Updates will be provided as information becomes available during this ongoing investigation. Family notifications have been made following the formal identification of Suzanne Morphew,”he Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” said Sheriff John.

The public has been urged to continue reporting information on the case by calling (719) 312-7530.

Who is the prime suspect in the case?

Initially after Suzanne vanished, her husbandBarry Morphew, 55, was charged with her presumed death. However, the case was dropped by prosecutors last year. The move was made after a judge decided not to let the attorneys call most of their key witnesses for failing to follow rules while turning over evidence in favour of the husband.

Barry later alleged that prosecutors and investigators violated his constitutional rights, and went on to file a $15 million lawsuit in May. It has been revealed that Barry and Suzanne’s 25-year marriage was failing. However, the couple’s daughters have claimed that they have no doubt their father is innocent.

Initially after Suzanne vanished, her husband Barry Morphew, 55, was charged with her presumed death (Barry Morphew/Facebook)

Just months before vanishing, Suzanne had texted her best friend about her marriage being on the rocks, according to New York Post. She suspected that Barry had an affair. Suzanne, too, had a long-distance affair with someone she had planned to live with after leaving Barry.

Suzanne accused Barry of being possessive and “narcissistic.” She alleged that he was attempting to turn their daughters – Macy and Mallory – against her. Barry has maintained his innocence, and has claimed that they “had a wonderful life, a wonderful marriage.”