Renowned Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul killed in a multi-car crash

31-year-old, former professional figure skater Alexandra Paul was killed in a multi-car crash in Canada on Tuesday, while her toddler son was still in the vehicle.

An out-of-control truck crashed into seven vehicles, before plowing through a construction zone in Melancthon Township, 70 miles north of Toronto.

Alexandra was driving one of the seven vehicles, with her ten-month-old son, Paul, in the car, who was miraculously saved by the crash. While the olympian was declared dead the the scene, her son was quickly transported to a nearby children's hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to The Canadian Press, shortly after 3 p.m., the truck failed to slow down and crashed into a lineup of cars.

A 67-year-old man had to be airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other people were also injured in the fatal crash.

Alexandra represented Canada with her partner and husband Mitchell Islam at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia, where they were placed at 18th place in the mixed ice dance event. The duo began skating together in 2009 and have won many awards together. They got hitched in 2021 and welcomed their son Charlie in 2022.

After retiring from her shining career, Alexandra obtained a Juris Doctor Degree in 2021 and worked as an attorney for Barriston Law.

The loss of Alex as a friend and colleague has been devastating to everyone at Barriston Law,” said Joanne McPhail, managing partner of Barriston Law in a statement to Barrie Today.

Skate Canada, the national governing body for figure skating in Canada issued a statement on the famous figure skater's death, saying,

“Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”

As reported by the Canadian Press, the authorities have not filed any charges against the truck driver, who they are yet to name.

