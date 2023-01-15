Home / World News / Repaired German Leopard tanks for Ukraine ready in 2024 at earliest: Armsmaker

Repaired German Leopard tanks for Ukraine ready in 2024 at earliest: Armsmaker

world news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles to help repel Russian forces.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
Reuters |

German armsmaker Rheinmetall could only deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday.

Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles to help repel Russian forces. But Kyiv has also requested heavier vehicles such as the Leopards, which would represent a significant step-up in Western support to Ukraine.

Repairing the tanks it has in stock would cost several hundred million euros and the company could not begin doing so before the order was confirmed, Papperger told Bild.

Read more: Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu emotional on her final walk as Miss Universe

"The vehicles must be completely dismantled and rebuilt," he added.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's top military supporters in response to Russia's invasion after last year, overcoming a taboo that is rooted in its bloody 20th century history on sending weapons to conflict zones.

Still, critics say German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ruling SPD are too slow, waiting for allies to act first instead of assuming Germany's responsibility as the Western power closest to Ukraine.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier this month delivering the heavier Leopard tanks could not be "ruled out".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out