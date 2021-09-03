Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Resistance forces in Panjshir deny Taliban’s claim of capturing Shutul district
world news

Resistance forces in Panjshir deny Taliban’s claim of capturing Shutul district

According to a report by news agency Khaama Press on Friday, Afghanistan’s Northern Resistance Front spokesperson Fahim Dashti said the resistance forces drove back the Taliban, adding that ten bodies of the Taliban fighters were left on the ground.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 06:54 PM IST
With Afghanistan falling to the Taliban in recent weeks, Panjshir is the only province that remains out of the Taliban's reach.(AFP Photo)

The Afghan resistance forces in Panjshir denied the Taliban’s claim of capturing the Shutul district in the province, as fighting continued between the two for a fourth consecutive day.

According to a report by news agency Khaama Press on Friday, Afghanistan’s Northern Resistance Front spokesperson Fahim Dashti said the resistance forces drove back the Taliban, adding that ten bodies of the Taliban fighters were left on the ground.

“Tens of dead bodies of the Taliban fighters are left on the ground and the latter asked tribal elders of Parwan province to mediate and let them take their dead bodies,” Dashti said.

Also Read| Dominic Raab reiterates UK won't recognise Taliban rule in Afghanistan

The resistance forces in Panjshir also said they have killed at least 350 Taliban members and 290 more have been injured. Photographs leaked from the province showed that resistance forces were using missiles, rocket launchers, and other weapons which belonged to the era of the Soviet Union, the Khaama Press report added.

The above developments come a day after the Taliban clashed with the resistance forces in the northern Panjshir province on Thursday. The Taliban said they have killed 34 people and captured 11 checkpoints of the forces.

RELATED STORIES

With Afghanistan falling to the Taliban in recent weeks, Panjshir is the only province that remains out of the Taliban's reach. Ahmad Massoud, the son of prominent Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and former vice president Amrullah Saleh are currently leading the resistance against the Taliban in the province.

Also Read| What is happening in Panjshir? Hamid Karzai appeals both parties to stop war

On Wednesday, Amir Khan Motaqi, the head of the Taliban’s commission for guidance and encouragement, said that talks with leaders of Panjshir went in vain and urged the residents to motivate their leaders. “We still want to prevent war and find a political solution,” Motaqi said in an audio message posted on social media.

Meanwhile, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Friday appealed to the Taliban and the resistance forces to stop fighting and said the consequences will not be in the interest of Afghanistan and its people. Taking to Twitter, Karzai urged both sides to resolve the ongoing issue through dialogue so that people can be at peace and happy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban panjshir
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dominic Raab reiterates UK won't recognise Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Pak minister cuts ribbon with teeth. Explains reason behind unique style

China supplies 1bn Covid vaccines globally

What is happening in Panjshir? Hamid Karzai appeals both parties to stop war
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP