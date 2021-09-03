Resistance forces in Panjshir deny Taliban’s claim of capturing Shutul district

The Afghan resistance forces in Panjshir denied the Taliban’s claim of capturing the Shutul district in the province, as fighting continued between the two for a fourth consecutive day.

According to a report by news agency Khaama Press on Friday, Afghanistan’s Northern Resistance Front spokesperson Fahim Dashti said the resistance forces drove back the Taliban, adding that ten bodies of the Taliban fighters were left on the ground.

“Tens of dead bodies of the Taliban fighters are left on the ground and the latter asked tribal elders of Parwan province to mediate and let them take their dead bodies,” Dashti said.

The resistance forces in Panjshir also said they have killed at least 350 Taliban members and 290 more have been injured. Photographs leaked from the province showed that resistance forces were using missiles, rocket launchers, and other weapons which belonged to the era of the Soviet Union, the Khaama Press report added.

The above developments come a day after the Taliban clashed with the resistance forces in the northern Panjshir province on Thursday. The Taliban said they have killed 34 people and captured 11 checkpoints of the forces.

With Afghanistan falling to the Taliban in recent weeks, Panjshir is the only province that remains out of the Taliban's reach. Ahmad Massoud, the son of prominent Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and former vice president Amrullah Saleh are currently leading the resistance against the Taliban in the province.

On Wednesday, Amir Khan Motaqi, the head of the Taliban’s commission for guidance and encouragement, said that talks with leaders of Panjshir went in vain and urged the residents to motivate their leaders. “We still want to prevent war and find a political solution,” Motaqi said in an audio message posted on social media.

Meanwhile, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Friday appealed to the Taliban and the resistance forces to stop fighting and said the consequences will not be in the interest of Afghanistan and its people. Taking to Twitter, Karzai urged both sides to resolve the ongoing issue through dialogue so that people can be at peace and happy.

