Hamid Karzai concerned over Taliban and Resistance clash. What is happening in Panjshir valley?

Days after the negotiation between the Taliban and the anti-Taliban forces failed, the two groups are reportedly clashing in the valley, while the Taliban are all set to announce their new cabinet, likely to be headed by Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar. Former president Hamid Karzai who was part of the talks between the Taliban and the Afghan leadership on Friday appealed to both the Resistance and the Taliban to stop the war and he said the consequences of this was will not be of any interest to the country and the people.

له بده مرغه په دې ورستیو ورځو کې د مصلحینو د هڅو سره سره په پنجشیر کې پوځي عملیات او جگړه پیل شوه چې د ژورې اندیښنې وړ ده او عواقب یې د هېواد او خلکو په گټه نه بولم.

په همدې دلیل پر دواړو وروڼو خواوو ږغ کوم چې جگړه نه یوازې چې د حل لاره نده، بلکې د ټپي او دردېدلي افغانستان … — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) September 3, 2021

What is happening in Panjshir valley?

The valley still undefeated by the Taliban is putting up a strong resistance against the Taliban and both sides have witnessed casualties. The Taliban have recently claimed that they have the Shutul district of Panjshir under siege.

The anti-Taliban force has denied the claim. The resistance forces also claim to have killed at least 350 members of the Islamic group while mutilated 290 others.

Taliban, on the other hand, claimed that they have killed 34 members and captured 11 checkpoints in the Panjshir province.

According to a CNN report, heavy clashes erupted on Thursday night while sporadic clashes were going on since last week.

Why Taliban-Panjshir negotiation failed

Resistance leader Ahmad Massoud had earlier said that he believed in talks and he was ready for negotiation with the Taliban. But the Resistance force will not surrender to the Taliban. Taliban leaders on the other hand bargained for surrender in exchange for amnesty that the Taliban have declared for all soon after capturing Kabul.

"The Taliban are not as strong as many believe they are. The reason why they took the country was the weakness of the government and the leadership of the Afghan military. Unfortunately, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani purged the army of generals and officers who knew how to fight the Taliban and who had the will and motivation to fight the enemy," Ahmad Massoud recently said.